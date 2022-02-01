LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — At least one person has died in a terrible crash on Rinaldi Street in Porter Ranch.
The crash involving two vehicles happened at about 6:40 a.m., just west of the the Reseda Boulevard on- and off-ramp to the 118 Freeway.
At least one person, who appeared to be in a white sedan with major damage to its driver's side, has died. A white tent was set up next to the vehicle on Rinaldi.
A red sedan nearby was left with major front-end damage.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.