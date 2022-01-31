AZUSA (CBSLA) – An Azusa Police motorcycle officer was involved in a deadly crash with a bicyclist Monday evening.
The incident occurred at around 9:10 p.m. near the intersection of Cienega Avenue and Sunflower Avenue.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were shutting the intersection down, while California Highway Patrol was blocking traffic on nearby freeways, so that ambulances could access the scene faster.
According to authorities, both the officer and the pedestrian were transported to local trauma centers where the bicyclist was later pronounced dead.
The motorcycle officer is expected to be okay.