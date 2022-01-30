CBS News Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A woman died after falling out of a party bus in downtown Los Angeles.

Investigators say the woman was hit by another driver after she fell out. That driver remained at the scene.

The party bus driver pulled off the freeway and stopped and waited while CHP arrived.

It remains unclear what caused the woman to fall from the bus.

No further details were immediately available.