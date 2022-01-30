LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A woman died after falling out of a party bus in downtown Los Angeles.
Investigators say the woman was hit by another driver after she fell out. That driver remained at the scene.READ MORE: Watch: Hungry? Take A Look At These Rams Game Day Food Ideas
The party bus driver pulled off the freeway and stopped and waited while CHP arrived.READ MORE: LAPD Boosts Deployment Citywide Ahead Of NFC Championship Game
It remains unclear what caused the woman to fall from the bus.MORE NEWS: NFC Championship, Super Bowl Have Small Businesses Surrounding SoFi Stadium Excited For Future
No further details were immediately available.