CANOGA PARK (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Police Department officers were in pursuit of a robbery suspect on Sunday evening, when the vehicle in question crashed and rolled onto its side.
They fled the scene when authorities attempted to perform a traffic stop.
The vehicle, a gray pickup truck, could be seen overturned on Canoga Avenue and Saticoy Street, near the Orange Line Busway in Canoga Park at around 10:45 p.m., after it crashed into a vehicle in the intersection.
The person in the uninvolved vehicle was transported to a hospital via ambulance. Their condition was unknown.
The suspects, both of whom were arrested following the crash, were wanted for a robbery that occurred on Roscoe Boulevard, where one of the suspects supposedly used a handgun to rob a business of cash and cigarettes.