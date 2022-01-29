LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A 69-year-old grandmother is suing NBCUniversal Media LLC, alleging she was hurt when a divider pole fell on her right hand while she was waiting in line with her grandson for the Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey ride at Universal Studios in 2021.
Elizabeth Moore’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges negligence and seeks unspecified damages. An NBCUniversal Media representative could not be immediately reached for comment on the suit brought Friday.READ MORE: Long Beach Police Investigating Fatal Shooting On Saturday
Moore, who lives northeast of Sacramento in Loomis, was standing in line for the ride on June 6 with her grandson when a divider pole fell over and struck her right hand without warning, the suit alleges.READ MORE: LAPD Takes 24-Year-Old Marquis Ford Into Custody, Fifth Suspect Arrested In Spate Of Follow-Home Robberies
Moore suffered severe injuries that she believes will continue to cause her severe pain and discomfort in the future, the suit states.
NBCUniversal Media knew or should have known that the poles were not properly secured and posed a danger to its customers, but did not correct the problem, the suit states.MORE NEWS: Tom Brady’s Father, Agent Deny Reports That Quarterback Has Decided To Retire
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)