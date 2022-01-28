SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — According to Los Angeles Fire Department, several people were injured following a collision between a car and a bus in South Los Angeles, near the Manchester Square area.
The incident occurred on South Normandie Avenue, and five people, some of which are reportedly children, are said to have suffered injuries of varying severity.
All four occupants in the vehicle, which reportedly caught fire following the collsion, are reported to have sustained injuries, including the two children – though they are said to be injuries of minor concern. The bus driver also sustained minor injuries.
The bus was transporting six people, all of whom were able to self-evacuate with no injury.
Three of the injured persons were transported to a hospital for medical attention, and their status is unknown.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.