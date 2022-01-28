SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A Santa Ana man has been arrested on allegations of molesting a 13-year-old girl he met online.
Brayan Padilla-Gomez, 22, was taken into custody on charges of kidnapping and multiple child molestation, Santa Ana police reported Friday.
According to police, Padilla-Gomez met the victim through social media in October. He drove her to his house and recorded a video of the sexual assault, police said.
When the victim became aware of the video she contacted authorities, police said.
Padilla-Gomez was arrested during a sting.
He is being held in the Orange County Jail on $1 million bail. Investigators believe he may have more victims. Anyone with information on the case should call police at 714-245-8706.