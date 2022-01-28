WATTS (CBSLA) — Ahead of the NFC Championship game this Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams rewarded 19 players from the Watts Rams Youth Football Program.

The players were both curious and clueless when they entered the auditorium at Dymally High School for a pep talk with Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. over Zoom.

“I’ve heard all the good things, man,” the star wideout said. “I’m just checking in with y’all… I just wanted to surprise y’all and let you know we got 19 tickets for y’all to go to the Super Bowl.”

The group was selected out of nearly 100 players in the Rams-sponsored program, not only for their talent on the field but for earning good grades and being model citizens — both at school and at home.

Players said the mentorship program feels like an extended family that makes their lives brighter.

“I’m very grateful to be on this team,” said player Yesenia Aguilar. “They are very respectful people. They give us love and part of their heart. It’s just amazing.”

The student also got a first look at a new mural, by L.A. muralist Gustavo Zermeno, Jr., depicting images of themselves alongside current Rams.

The team’s coach said he is prouder than ever to be part of a program that’s more than just football.

“We’re a family,” said Coach Marc Maye. “We’re a community but we’re also a group of mentors to these young people. [We] try to teach them the right way to go so they can be the best versions of themselves.