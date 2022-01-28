LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Long Beach Police Department gang detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday evening.
They were called to the scene of a car crash on Cherry Avenue at around 7 p.m. on Thursday.
When they arrived, they found the man, suffering from a gunshot wound in his car. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is said to be in stable condition.
According to their incident report, the suspect that the man was shot while in his vehicle on East Fourth Street, he then drove away from the initial scene of the incident, when he crashed into another parked vehicle on Cherry Ave.
They are looking for two suspects involved in the shooting, which they believe may be gang related. There was no information on the suspects readily available.
