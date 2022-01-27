LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Airports across the state will get millions from the Biden Administration’s infrastructure law to make long-overdue safety improvements and technology upgrades.
LAX, one of the largest and busiest airports in the nation will get $79 million, and Burbank Airport will receive close to $8 million. Van Nuys Airport is getting a comparatively smaller boost at $763,000.READ MORE: Help Needed To Identify Hit-And-Run Victim Being Treated At Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
“This airport not only supports 10,000 jobs in this area, but also brings $2 billion with a B into the local economy,” said Michael Christensen, Deputy General Manager of Los Angeles World Airports.READ MORE: Water Main Break Floods Cahuenga Blvd. In Hollywood Hills
Van Nuys Airport is the busiest general aviation airport in the country, according to Rep. Tony Cárdenas. Even though the airport is not served by any commercial airlines, it has more than 220,000 takeoffs and landings a year.
The infrastructure funds will be used to improve the airport’s facilities, update its technology, and make flying safer and more efficient.MORE NEWS: CSU System Likely To Drop SAT, ACT For Admission
Nearby Whiteman Airport in Pacoima will also receive $295,000 in funds from the infrastructure law.