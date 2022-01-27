SAN GABRIEL (CBSLA) — One man was killed and a second wounded in a shooting in San Gabriel Wednesday night.
The shooting occurred at 8:10 p.m. in the 1400 block of Prospect Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
San Gabriel police responded to a report of shots fired to find a 40-year-old man dead at the scene. His name was not immediately released.
While investigating, officers learned that a second man with a gunshot wound had been taken to a hospital. He is believed to have sustained the wound in the same incident, the sheriff’s department said.
The circumstances which lead up to the shooting were unclear. No arrests have been made.
The sheriff’s department is assisting San Gabriel police in the case.