LA HABRA HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — A La Habra Heights Fire Department firefighter was arrested on Thursday for allegedly impersonating a police officer on several occasions.
An investigation from the Sheriff’s Public Corruption Unit revealed that Timothy Peel, Assistant Fire Chief with the department unlawfully detained a number of people using a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that was equipped with lights and a siren. According to their investigation, Peel made an unknown amount of traffic stops.
Peel, 34-years-old, was arrested from his Whittier residence on Thursday and booked on felony charges including impersonating a peace officer and false imprisonment.
He was released from jail after posting $100,000 bail. However, he is set to appear in court in Downey on Monday.
As the investigation continues, authorities are urging anyone who may have been detained by Peel was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at (213) 229-1700.
