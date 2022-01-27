CBS News Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Earthquakes, Grapevine, KCAL9

GRAPEVINE (CBSLA) – A series of small earthquakes struck the Grapevine area in the span of just over 20 minutes in the early morning hours Thursday.

Jan. 27, 2022. (U.S. Geological Survey)

The three earthquakes occurred between 2:51 a.m. and 3:12 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

They ranged in size from magnitude-2.6 to magnitude-3.5.

The epicenter of the largest quake was 8 miles northwest of the town of Grapevine and 21 miles south of Bakersfield. It occurred at a depth of 4.5 miles.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.

The Grapevine corridor is a mountain pass located along the 5 Freeway corridor just north of Los Angeles County. It is also known as the Tejon Pass.