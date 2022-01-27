GRAPEVINE (CBSLA) – A series of small earthquakes struck the Grapevine area in the span of just over 20 minutes in the early morning hours Thursday.
The three earthquakes occurred between 2:51 a.m. and 3:12 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
They ranged in size from magnitude-2.6 to magnitude-3.5.
The epicenter of the largest quake was 8 miles northwest of the town of Grapevine and 21 miles south of Bakersfield. It occurred at a depth of 4.5 miles.
There were no reports of damage or injuries.
The Grapevine corridor is a mountain pass located along the 5 Freeway corridor just north of Los Angeles County. It is also known as the Tejon Pass.