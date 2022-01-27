LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — California Highway Patrol officers are seeking public assistance in locating a missing Los Angeles woman who is considered to be at risk.
Muriel Vallejo-Flores, 46-years-old, was last seen near South Harvard Boulevard and West Olympic Boulevard in the Harvard Heights area of Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities report that Vallejo-Flores is developmentally disabled.
She is 5-foot, 3-inches tall and weighs 147 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hooded-sweatshirt and gray sweatpants. She is believed to be on foot.
CHP has issued the Missing Persons Report on behalf of the Los Angeles Police Department.
Authorities urged anyone with information on Vallejo-Flores’ whereabouts to call 9-1-1.
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)