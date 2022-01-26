SAN GABRIEL (CBSLA) — A fatal shooting in San Gabriel prompted an investigation from Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies on Wednesday evening.
The shooting was reported just after 10:15 p.m., on S. Prospect Avenue. When authorities arrived, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
By the time that first responders had arrived, the suspect had already fled.
An investigation into the incident was launched, and LACSD deputies will be assisting the San Gabriel Police Department.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.