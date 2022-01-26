REDONDO BEACH (CBSLA) – A part-time employee of the Manhattan Beach Unified School District was arrested Wednesday for allegedly possessing child pornography, Redondo Beach police reported.
Kevin Bandel, 30, of Manhattan Beach was taken into custody Wednesday morning and booked on suspicion of possession of child pornography, according to Lt. Fabian Saucedo of the Redondo Beach Police Department.READ MORE: 3 Injured After Car Crashes Into Patio Dining Area Of Covell In East Hollywood
Bail was set at $20,000, and Bandel was released early Wednesday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
“As part of the Los Angeles Regional Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Redondo Beach Police Department received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding possible online possession of child sexual abuse material,” Saucedo said in a statement.READ MORE: Orange County Passes 6,000 Deaths For COVID-19
“Based on the tip, detectives initiated an investigation that led to a search warrant being served on the 1300 block of Curtis Avenue in the city of Manhattan Beach,” Saucedo said. “Multiple items of evidence were collected and Bandel was arrested and subsequently booked at the Redondo Beach City Jail.”
Bandel is employed by the district as a part-time elementary school instructional assistant for instrumental music, Saucedo said.MORE NEWS: Mexican National Sentenced For Rushing Cockpit Of Plane Taxiing At LAX, Assaulting Flight Attendant
Detectives urged other possible victims, or anyone with information on the case, to call 310-379-2477, ext. 2480.