HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) — Firefighters are battling a second-alarm fire at the abandoned Hawthorne mall.
The fire was first reported before 10 a.m. at a single-story building at the mall in the 12100 block of South Hawthorne Boulevard. LA County fire officials say the blaze apparently started in a large pile of trash in the vacant mall’s parking structure.
COMMERCIAL BUILDING FIRE| FS161| 12100 Block of S. Hawthorne Blvd. #Hawthorne| Units on scene battling a fire at a one story commercial building.#LACoFD
— L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) January 26, 2022
The mall opened in 1977 and was once home to retail giants that have long since gone out of business, such as Montgomery Ward and The Broadway. Since then, it has used as the backdrop in a number of Hollywood productions, such as the films “Gone Girl” and “Minority Report,” and the HBO series “Westworld.” But the city has been for years urging redevelopment for the site, and last year filed a nuisance abatement lawsuit against the owners, M&A Gabaee, LLC.READ MORE: LA City Council Votes To Ban Future Oil Drilling
Drivers were urged to avoid Hawthorne Boulevard between 120th Street and El Segundo Boulevard, and Hawthorne police said traffic has been severely impacted due to the large firefighting response.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.