BREAKING:Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer To Retire
CBS News Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Hawthorne, Hawthorne Mall, KCAL 9

HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) — Firefighters are battling a second-alarm fire at the abandoned Hawthorne mall.

The fire was first reported before 10 a.m. at a single-story building at the mall in the 12100 block of South Hawthorne Boulevard. LA County fire officials say the blaze  apparently started in a large pile of trash in the vacant mall’s parking structure.

READ MORE: John Muir Magnet Middle School On Lockdown During Police Pursuit

The mall opened in 1977 and was once home to retail giants that have long since gone out of business, such as Montgomery Ward and The Broadway. Since then, it has used as the backdrop in a number of Hollywood productions, such as the films “Gone Girl” and “Minority Report,” and the HBO series “Westworld.” But the city has been for years urging redevelopment for the site, and last year filed a nuisance abatement lawsuit against the owners, M&A Gabaee, LLC.

READ MORE: LA City Council Votes To Ban Future Oil Drilling

Drivers were urged to avoid Hawthorne Boulevard between 120th Street and El Segundo Boulevard, and Hawthorne police said traffic has been severely impacted due to the large firefighting response.

MORE NEWS: Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer To Retire

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.