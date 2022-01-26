LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An unidentified suspect known to law enforcement as the “Green Gaiter Bandit,” is wanted in connection with more than a dozen Southern California bank robberies or attempts.

On Wednesday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, along with Police Seek Tips, asked for public help in identifying the suspect, who was given his nickname based on the green face and neck covering he has worn in several of the robberies. They did disclose that the man actually wears a variety of different colored gaiters to cover his face. He has also worn a tan jacket during several of the robberies.

Authorities have further identified that the Green Gaiter Bandit is a white male, somewhere between 50 and 60-years-old. He has a medium build-to-heavy build and stands approximately 6-feet tall with grey hair. They disclosed that he often wears “workwear-style clothing.”

During robberies, he normally approaches a teller with note, demands the money verbally or both, according to several witness accounts. In some of the incidents where the suspect verbally demanded the money, he referred to it as “loose bills.”

The report also detailed how the suspect traditionally flees from the scene of the robbery attempt on foot.

The investigation is being conducted by several departments, including the FBI, the Huntington Beach Police Department, the Costa Mesa Police Department, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, the Gardena Police Department, the Placentia Police Department and the Torrance Police Department.

They urge anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts to contact law enforcement immediately. In Los Angeles and Orange Counties, the FBI can be reached at (310) 477-6565.

He is wanted in connection with several bank robberies including: