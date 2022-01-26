GARDENA (CBSLA) – A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death Saturday morning in Gardena, authorities said.
Officers were dispatched at about 2:30 a.m. to the 15100 block of Western Avenue, regarding a call of a stabbing victim in need of help, said Lt. Christopher Cuff of the Gardena Police Department.
On Wednesday, the victim was identified as Gary Godinez. First responders to the scene of the incident found Godinez deceased in an alley on Western Avenue.
They are still searching for a suspect wanted in the stabbing.
The Gardena Police Department’s Detective Bureau urged anyone with information regarding the stabbing to call them at 310-217-9692.