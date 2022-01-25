TORRANCE (CBSLA) – Torrance police on Tuesday sought public help to solve the shooting death of a woman.
Officers sent to the 1800 block of Del Amo Boulevard, near Western Avenue and the border with Los Angeles, at about 2 a.m. Monday on an “unknown trouble” call found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound at the scene, according to Sgt. Mark Ponegalek of the Torrance Police Department.READ MORE: NFL, LA County Go On Public Education Blitz To Block COVID From Super Bowl Festivities
The Los Angeles County coroner’s office reported that the victim was a woman who was pronounced dead at a hospital at about 2:50 a.m. Monday, though her identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin.READ MORE: 'She Led With Love, Kindness, And Compassion': County Establishes Sandra Shells Memorial Fund In Honor Of Slain Nurse
No arrests were reported, and no suspect description was available, Ponegalek said. Anyone with information on the shooting was urged to call police at 310-328-3456.
MORE NEWS: Elton John Tests Positive For COVID; Postpones 2 Shows
Press Release: Homicide Investigation #Torrance #TorrancePolice #SouthBay https://t.co/Od1BA3ZsbN pic.twitter.com/8PVCFn7uaV
— Torrance Police (@TorrancePD) January 25, 2022
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)