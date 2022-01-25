SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) — A Canoga Park man is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday on charges he fired at another driver in an apparent road rage incident.
Javier Castaneda, 45, was arrested last Friday after the 7 a.m. shooting on the westbound 118 Freeway at Rocky Peak Road.
According to the California Highway Patrol, Castaneda fired a single gunshot from his black Toyota Camry at a 43-year-old man who had just exited the freeway at Rocky Peak Road in a gray Ford Escape. When the Escape’s driver heard his window shatter from the gunshot, he got back on the freeway and followed Castaneda’s vehicle, the CHP said.
Both drivers exited the freeway at Kuehner Drive in Simi Valley, where the Escape's driver called 911.
Simi Valley police stopped Castaneda’s sedan on Larch Street and detained him for the CHP. During the investigation, officers found Castaneda threw the firearm from his car after the shooting, according to the CHP, and officers found the gun after retracing the route taken by Castaneda.
The CHP did not say if anything happened between the drivers prior to the shooting.
Castaneda has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and other firearm-related charges. He is being held on $510,000 bail at Ventura County’s Main Jail.