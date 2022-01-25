SANTA MONICA (CBLSA) – On Tuesday, police sought the public’s help to locate a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing in Santa Monica after allegedly being taken by her mother.
Isabela Belani was last seen about 4 p.m. on Jan. 11 during a planned visitation with her 52-year-old mother Shari Jackowitz, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a missing persons advisory on behalf of the Santa Monica Police Department.
Isabela is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a hoodie, gray shirt, gray jacket and black pants.
Jackowitz is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 127 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is also known to drive a black 2018 Audi S7 with the Florida license plate DISJ14.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts was asked to call 911.
