BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — Famous musicians are pitching in for Julien’s Auctions and MusiCares’ Charity Relief Auction, an official 64th annual Grammy week event.
Some items up for auction include a painting of Jimi Hendrix and signed guitars from Keith Richards, Paul McCartney, BTS, Tom Petty and Harry Styles.
Other items like Bono's handwritten lyrics to a U2 song along with one-of-a-kind items from other music legends will also be available.
"Really iconic items from all of the great rock and roll stars, all donated to MusiCares, so this is musicians benefiting other musicians," said Julien's Auctions Executive Director Martin Nolan
Proceeds benefit MusiCares, which provides the music community with a support system of health and human services.