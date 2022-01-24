LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Beginning Monday, all students in the Los Angeles Unified School District will be required to wear surgical-grade masks.
Over the weekend, the district announced that cloth masks will no longer be allowed on campuses. All students will be required to wear surgical-grade masks, both indoors and outdoors while on campus.
They must be “well-fitting, non-cloth masks with a nose wire,” LAUSD wrote in a statement on its website.
The district noted that it will “provide these kinds of masks to students and employees at school sites if they need them.”
All LAUSD students were required to provide a negative COVID-19 test prior to returning to class for the start of the spring semester earlier this month with COVID-19 cases surging due to the highly-transmissible Omicron variant.
Just prior to the return to class on Jan. 10, the district reported a staggering COVID-19 testing positivity rate of 15% among its students and 13% among staff. It lead to tens of thousands of LAUSD students missing the first days of classes after the winter break.
There are approximately 600,000 students and 75,000 staff in LAUSD, the second largest district in the nation. Last week, incoming LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho told reporters that “COVID-19 is here to stay.”
Meanwhile, students in the Culver City Unified School District are returning to classes Monday after getting a week off due to the Omicron surge which lead to hundreds of infections district-wide.