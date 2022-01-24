CBS News Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:blood donations, blood shortage, KCAL9, Krispy Kreme, Red Cross

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With the Red Cross facing a major blood donation crisis, donut chain Krispy Kreme is jumping in to help.

A nurse draws blood from two people at an American Red Cross bloodmobile in Fullerton, Calif., on Jan. 20, 2022. The American Red Cross and hospitals are facing a critical shortage of donated blood. (Paul Bersebach/Orange County Register/Getty Images)

Krispy Kreme announced Monday that through Jan. 31, anyone who donates blood or platelets will receive a dozen free glazed donuts.

Donors just need to show proof of donation through a donor band, sticker, or with a donor app.

Earlier this month, the Red Cross reported that it is facing its worst blood shortage in more than a decade. The agency reported a 10% overall decline in the number of blood donors, along with a 62% decline in blood drives at schools and colleges. The situation is so dire, at one point it forced the temporary closure of a trauma center in Torrance.

The shortage is due to the surge in COVID-19 brought on by the highly transmissible Omicron variant, coupled with winter weather issues, according to Red Cross Medical Director Baia Lasky.

For information on when and where you can donate, click here.