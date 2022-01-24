LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With the Red Cross facing a major blood donation crisis, donut chain Krispy Kreme is jumping in to help.
Krispy Kreme announced Monday that through Jan. 31, anyone who donates blood or platelets will receive a dozen free glazed donuts.
Donors just need to show proof of donation through a donor band, sticker, or with a donor app.
Earlier this month, the Red Cross reported that it is facing its worst blood shortage in more than a decade. The agency reported a 10% overall decline in the number of blood donors, along with a 62% decline in blood drives at schools and colleges. The situation is so dire, at one point it forced the temporary closure of a trauma center in Torrance.
The shortage is due to the surge in COVID-19 brought on by the highly transmissible Omicron variant, coupled with winter weather issues, according to Red Cross Medical Director Baia Lasky.
For information on when and where you can donate, click here.