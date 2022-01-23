LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Long Beach Police Department announced that they arrested the gunman wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred in Long Beach on Jan. 16.
The incident occurred at around 10:15 p.m. that Sunday, when authorities reported to the business were a shooting was reported to have taken place. When they arrived, they found a man, 39-year old James Lopez, of Bell suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
On Friday, authorities arrested Salvador Rivera, 33-years-old, of Wilmington, in connection with the murder. He was arrested around 2:30 p.m., during a routine traffic stop near the intersection of Riverside Drive and Roswell Avenue in Chino.
He is being held at Long Beach County Jail on $2 million bail.
Incident reports detailed that Lopez, the victim, was an employee at the business on Willow Street where Rivera was on Jan. 16, when a verbal dispute broke out between the two of them that escalated into the shooting. Witnesses reported that Rivera was seen fleeing from the store on foot.
Authorities are still seeking additional information on the incident, and are asking anyone who can offer assistance to call Long Beach Police homicide detectives at (562) 570-7244.
