PANORAMA CITY (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Fire Department crews were at the scene of a single-story house fire in Panorama City on Sunday.
The fire was reported just before 10 a.m., and it took crews 34 minutes to knock down the flames on West Gledhill Street.
According to Margaret Stewart with LAFD, “One patient is being assessed for, as of yet, undetermined injuries.”
Multiple vehicles were damaged in the fire, before extending to the attic of the home.
Authorities were investigating the cause of the fire.
