LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Animal Services is launching a campaign to get big dogs adopted and out of the shelter.
The county says a disproportionate number of big dogs don't make it out of the shelters each year.
The department is teaming up with Best Friends Animal Society for the "Live Large: Adopt A Big Dog" campaign through January 31st.
Adoption fees are $22 and include microchips and spay/neuter services.
Organizers say the goal of the campaign is to get 500 or more of the larger dogs into homes within the next two weeks.