LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Instagram is rolling out a new feature that would charge users to get extra content from some of their favorite accounts.
A small group of influencers will now be allowed to offer their followers subscriptions for exclusive content on Instagram Live and stories.
Fees can range from as little as 99 cents or as much as $100 per month.
For now, influencers can pocket the money. But starting next year, they will have to pay a fee.
The idea is already being used by Twitter and other social media platforms.