BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — 911 COVID Testing has opened their fourth location as the Omicron variant continues to fuel the winter surge of the Coronavirus pandemic.
The new testing site can be located on 9900 North Santa Monica Boulevard in Beverly Hills.
Crews worked throughout the weekend to ensure that the location could be opened as soon as 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Crews worked throughout the weekend to ensure that the location could be opened as soon as 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The center will remain open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, with the capability of administering up to 2,000 tests a day, according to the company's Chief Operating Officer Steve Farzam.
“We ultimately aim to accommodate the extremely high demand for testing by expanding our operations to the Beverly Hills-Westwood area to ease the hardest-hit hospitals such as Cedars-Sinai and UCLA,” he told City News Service.
911 COVID Testing’s other three locations can be found in Santa Monica at 302 Colorado Ave, 1300 North Sepulveda Boulevard across from the Getty Center and 9800 South Sepulveda Boulevard, near LAX – this location operates 24-hours a day.
Tests offered at these locations include 24-hour PCR tests for no charge, a $95 rapid antigen test and a 30-minute PCR test for $249.
