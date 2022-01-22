WEST HILLS (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Coroner’s Office has identified the man involved in the horrific motorcycle accident that made waves across the Southland on Thursday.

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon, when undercover officers with the Los Angeles Police Department began tailing the motorcycle after witnessing something that caused suspicion. After running the license plates through their system, it was determined that the vehicle was stolen.

When they attempted to pull the suspect over, now identified as Ruben Contreras Jr., 30-years-old, he fled.

Aerial footage from CBS LA’s Sky2 Chopper showed Contreras traveling at speeds well over 100 miles per hour as he traveled down Roscoe Boulevard just after 1 p.m. His reckless driving led him through several intersections and around other vehicles uninvolved in the incident.

When he reached the intersection of Roscoe Boulevard and Fallbrook Avenue, he collided head-on with a vehicle attempting to make a left turn. He was launched into the air and landed several hundred feet away from the spot of the collision.

He was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials from the Coroner’s Office declared his cause of death as blunt force injuries.

Two other people were injured in the incident, however they were expected to recover from non-life-threatening injuries.

