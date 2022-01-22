SOUTH GATE (CBSLA) – Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs’ Department’s Homicide Bureau are assisting the South Gate Police Department Saturday in their investigation of a double shooting in South Gate.
Police responded at 3:18 a.m. to the 4000 block of Tweedy Boulevard where they found two men with gunshot wounds, said Deputy Miguel Meza of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.
Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information available at this time, Meza said.
Anyone with information about these shootings is asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323 890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online.