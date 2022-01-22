Here are the top news stories you might not have heard about this week:
Rock legend Meat Loaf died this week at age 74. The singer of songs like "Bat Out Of Hell" and "I'd Do Anything For Love" reportedly died from COVID-19.
Comedian Louie Anderson also passed away this week. The Emmy-winner and former Family Feud host died from Cancer complications at age 68.
The Dodgers promoted former MLB player Brandon Gomes to their general manager position Thursday. Gomes has been with the organization's front office since 2017, after his retirement from playing in 2016.
A man was taken into custody after allegedly stealing an Amazon Prime delivery van in Reseda and getting in a standoff with LAPD officers Friday night. After a short chase, the man ran and barricaded himself in a building before being arrested.