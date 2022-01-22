LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Over 70,000 Southern California residents have been impacted by the high-powered winds moving through the region on Saturday, as a number of power outages have been reported in several counties.
Service interruptions have affected Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside and Ventura Counties thus far as the Santa Ana winds continue to rip across the Southland.
As of 6:00 p.m. in Los Angeles County, 29,436 Southern California Edison customers have experienced service interruption, as well as 16,478 in San Bernardino County, 467 in Riverside County, 288 in Ventura County and 40 in Orange County.
In the event of a power outage in your community, Southern California Edison offers Customer Resiliency Kits, which include: PSPS information, light snacks, water, small resiliency devices, and personal protective equipment.
The Southern California Edison website indicates that in the coming hours, nearly 80,000 residents may be impacted by 1,755 planned outages throughout the state.
For up-to-the-minute updates, areas affected by power outages can be viewed via SoCal Edison’s website.
