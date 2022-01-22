SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a shooting at a South Los Angeles Family Dollar Store Saturday.
READ MORE: High Winds Topple Trees, Down Power Lines And Block Roads In Some Southland Neighborhoods
Fire officials responded to reports of the shooting at 4:50 p.m. at 1955 W. Slauson Ave, the store’s location.READ MORE: Wineries, Farms Eligible For Last-Ditch California Insurance
At least one person was transported to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.
Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department were on scene, though the shooting suspect is said to have fled and is so far not in custody.MORE NEWS: Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Hit-And-Run In Harbor Gateway Area On Friday
No suspect description or other information was immediately released.