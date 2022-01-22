LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities are seeking information in connection with a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian, which occurred on Friday evening.
An initial report from the Los Angeles Police Department detailed that the pedestrian, a woman in her 30’s, was crossing Vermont Avenue when she was struck and killed by what they noted was a “black, early model, medium-sized sedan.”
The vehicle in question was driving down the same street, when it struck the woman, and failed to stop and render aid.
The victim’s name was withheld by authorities pending notification of next of kin.
A $50,000 award is available for any information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.
Anyone with information was asked to call South Traffic Division detectives at (323) 421-2500.
