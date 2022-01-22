LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A man was fatally struck by two vehicles in Long Beach and the motorists inside those vehicles stayed at the scene to cooperate with police, authorities said Saturday.
Distracted driving, speeding and impairment do not appear to be factors in the crashes, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Officers were dispatched at about 5:50 p.m. Friday to the area of Bellflower Boulevard and Beach Drive. A 2002 Acura sedan going southbound on Bellflower Boulevard struck the pedestrian, who was trying to cross Bellflower outside a crosswalk.
Immediately after being struck by the Acura, the pedestrian was then struck by a 2005 Honda Pilot. Both drivers remained at the location and arriving paramedics pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene.
The LBPD's Collision Investigation Detail urged anyone with information regarding the crashes to call them at 562-570-7355. Anonymous tips may be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 800-222- 8477, or by visiting www.LACrimeStoppers.org.
