PALMDALE (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigators are still searching for the gunman wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in Palmdale on Friday.

The incident occurred at around 10 a.m. on East Avenue Q-14 in Palmdale, when authorities were called to the scene of what was reported to be a domestic violence occurrence. When they arrived, they found the man who was identified by the Coroner’s Office as 34-year-old Frank Fuentes, lying unresponsive in the driveway of the residence, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Fuentes, who hailed from Palmdale, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the incident report, Fuentes was driving by his ex-girlfriend’s residence, where he saw Rudy Anthony Rodriguez, 35-years-old, sitting in a vehicle in her driveway.

When Fuentes approached Rodriguez, “an argument, then physical fight, ensued in the driveway,” at which point, “Rodriguez drew a handgun and shot the victim multiple times,” said L.A. County Sheriff’s deputy Alejandra Parra.

Rodriguez then fled the scene, and authorities found his car abandoned a few miles from the scene of the crime.

He is still at large, and authorities are asking the public for assistance in locating the suspect.

They did urgently remind the public that Rodriguez is to be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

