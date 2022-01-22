PACIFIC PALISADES (CBSLA) – Actor and former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger has confirmed that he was behind the wheel when he was involved in a four-vehicle crash in Pacific Palisades that sent an injured woman to a hospital for treatment.

A Schwarzenegger spokesman told the Los Angeles Times the actor- politician was driving an SUV when the collision occurred Friday, but was unharmed.

TMZ published photos of Schwarzenegger at the scene, which was about a mile from his home, showing his GMC Yukon SUV, a Toyota Prius and a Porsche Cayenne.

The crash occurred just before 4:35 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue, near Paul Revere Charter Middle School, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The woman was taken by paramedics to a hospital with minor injuries, she said.

Department officials confirmed there were no other injuries from the collision.

Police told reporters a red Prius was making a U-turn as it continued through a ‘red arrow’ signal to turn left when the collision occurred, causing the SUV to roll on top of the Prius and hit two other vehicles.

Officers said no arrests were made at the scene and they ruled out drugs and alcohol as factors in the crash.