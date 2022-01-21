ARCADIA (CBSLA) – Vice President Kamala Harris will make a visit to San Bernardino Friday to announce hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding to California for wildfire recovery efforts.
Harris will visit a fire station in San Bernardino, where, according to the Los Angeles Times, she will announce that the federal government is providing California with $600 million in funding to recover from the 2021 wildfire season, one of the most devastating on record.
According to state numbers, over 2.56 million acres burned in California wildfires last year. There were 8,835 wildfires which destroyed a total of 3,629 structures.
Harris will be making the visit with Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, where she will be highlighting the $1 trillion infrastructure bill signed by President Joe Biden in November, which includes $50 billion for wildfire prevention efforts.
The Biden Administration has pledged to more than double the use of controlled fires and logging in high-risk areas.
Harris is expected to spend the weekend in L.A. before traveling to Milwaukee, Wis., on Monday. She has a home in Brentwood.