LANCASTER (CBSLA) — Authorities are looking for a gunman who shot a driver in Lancaster, then chased him down at a gas station to shoot at him again in the head.

The shooting happened on Dec. 3 at about 3:10 a.m. when Jason Castillo was shot by another driver as he drove near Challenger Way and Avenue K in Lancaster. The wounded Castillo was able to drive to a Shell gas station and call 911, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities say Castillo was laying on the ground, still on the phone with a 911 operator, when the gunman drove around, walked up to the wounded man, and shot him again – point blank in the head.

Castillo was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The City of Lancaster announced Thursday it would add $10,000 to the reward already offered by Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, to a total of $20,000.

“The shocking fact that the gunman circled back to find Mr. Castillo, took aim and fired while he was already injured and helpless is deplorable,” Barger said in a statement.

The suspect was described a Hispanic man wearing a green shirt, black baseball hat, possibly with an “LA” logo, black shorts, white socks, and black shoes. His vehicle — a white 4-door BMW, possibly a 3 series, with tinted windows and gray rims – had major traffic collision damage to the front driver headlight and front passenger fender.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Detective James Phillips at (661) 948-8466 or (310) 601-6064.