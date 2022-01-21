COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — A man who was knocked out of a wheelchair by a hit-and-run driver in Costa Mesa has died, police said Friday.
Costa Mesa police officers called to the intersection of Newport Boulevard and Industrial Way at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday night found a man who had been thrown from his wheelchair.
The 50-year-old man suffered "significant injuries," police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital, but later died. His name has been withheld pending notification of his family.
Police are working to find the driver, who left the crash without helping the man. The suspect vehicle is described as a 2009-2010 black Toyota Highlander with front-end damage. Investigators are asking for witnesses, or for businesses or residents in the area of Newport Boulevard and Industrial Way with video footage, to come forward.
Anyone with information or may have seen the suspect can contact Costa Mesa police traffic Investigator Luis Gomez (714) 754-5264.