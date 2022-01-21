LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Former California Governor and movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a bad car crash that occurred in Brentwood on Friday afternoon.
According to initial reports, Schwarzenegger's ran a red light, which prompted the collision.
The report from Los Angeles Police Department detailed that he was driving his Yukon SUV near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue, when a collision occurred with a red Prius making a u-turn as he continued through a ‘red arrow’ signal to turn left. His vehicle rolled up onto the top of the Prius and continued to roll, ending up hitting a Porsche Cayenne and another vehicle that were waiting for the light to change as well.
The impact was so severe, that airbags in his SUV deployed.
They also indicated that no drugs or alcohol were involved in the incident.
Thus far, one injury has been reported and the person, not the former Governor, was taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance. The injuries are non-life-threatening.
No one was cited or arrested in the incident, and the crash is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.