PASADENA (CBSLA) — A 14-year-old boy has died after being shot in Pasadena on Tuesday and a suspect has been charged with murder.

At 3:03 p.m. Tuesday police received a call from the Pasadena Fire Department saying one of their engines was out on an unrelated call near the 1600 block of Los Robles Avenue when a white Toyota pulled up with a gunshot victim in the backseat.

Medics began treating the teenage victim and transported him to an area hospital in extremely critical condition.

On Friday, police detectives were notified by the hospital staff that the 14-year-old had succumbed to his injuries.

Police also responded at 3:06 p.m. Tuesday to reports of a shooting of a 20-year-old West Covina man at the intersection of Los Robles Avenue and Eldora Road, about three blocks south of Washington Boulevard, soon after the boy was shot, police said.

Detectives responded to the scene and immediately began their investigation into the shooting incident.

Evidence was found near Eldora Rd. and officers quickly identified a suspect vehicle believed to be involved. Both the suspect vehicle and the driver were located in the 600 block of Mar Vista Ave. where the driver was detained.

The suspect was later was identified as 24-year-old Alexis Ibarra of Pasadena. Detectives also located a firearm and other evidence linking Ibarra to the shooting.

Ibarra was charged with murder and attempted murder and his bail was set at $4,000,000.

Detectives are actively investigating this shooting as a criminal gang incident.

The white Toyota driven by the victims matched the vehicle driven by suspects during a robbery and shooting on January 16 near Villa Parke. Detectives are attempting to determine if the two incidents are connected.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call Pasadena Police at (626)-744-4241 or you may report information anonymously by calling “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).