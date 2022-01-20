JEFFERSON PARK (CBSLA) – Authorities are offering rewards in three separate hit-and-run cases that occurred in Jefferson Park, where one victim was killed and the others were hurt.

According to police, three people were victims of the hit-and-runs in only a week’s time at locations that were not far apart, and none of the driver’s bothered to stop.

The first victim was hit January 5 by a silver SUV while walking her dog, though she was not seriously hurt.

Then on January 7, a driver in a gray sedan hit a victim on a scooter that was severely injured.

A third victim was struck on Jan. 11 by a maroon Chevy Trailblazer while walking and later died.

“I don’t want other families to go through what we’re going through, to lose someone. It’s not fair and it’s not okay,” said Jasmen Otero, a family member of the victim killed by a hit-and-run driver.

Detective Ryan Moreno with the Los Angeles Police Department asked the public for any information on the incidents.

“We’re hoping that the public has seen this vehicle, or any of these vehicles before, and they can call us and, you know, help us out with this case. They can remain anonymous,” the detective said.

There’s a $50,000 reward in the deadly hit-and-run and a $25,000 is offered in the other two incidents.