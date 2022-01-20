LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Adele has announced her Las Vegas residency has been postponed indefinitely due to COVID-related delays.

The singer shared the news on Instagram saying, “I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready. We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID.”

She continued, “Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID, they still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show. I can’t give you what I have right now and I’m gutted. I’m gutted and I’m sorry it’s so last minute. We’ve been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out and we’ve run out of time. I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and so sorry to everyone that traveled again. I’m really, really sorry.”

Her residency was set to begin tomorrow at Caesars Palace.

According to her post, all dates will be rescheduled and there will be “more info coming soon.”