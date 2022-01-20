LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Adele has announced her Las Vegas residency has been postponed indefinitely due to COVID-related delays.
The singer shared the news on Instagram saying, “I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready. We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID.”
READ MORE: Wind Warnings Issued For Friday, Saturday As Santa Ana Winds Return
All dates will be rescheduled
More info coming soon
💔 pic.twitter.com/k0A4lXhW5l
— Adele (@Adele) January 20, 2022
She continued, “Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID, they still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show. I can’t give you what I have right now and I’m gutted. I’m gutted and I’m sorry it’s so last minute. We’ve been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out and we’ve run out of time. I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and so sorry to everyone that traveled again. I’m really, really sorry.”READ MORE: 3 Men Wanted In Attack On Father And Son Leaving Mrs. Robinson's Irish Pub In Toluca Lake
Her residency was set to begin tomorrow at Caesars Palace.MORE NEWS: $50,000 Reward Offered For Clues In 2016 Murder Of DeAndre Hughes In Front Of His Watts Home
According to her post, all dates will be rescheduled and there will be “more info coming soon.”