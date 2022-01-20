LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The public’s help is needed to identify and capture three men police say attacked a father and his adult son as they left a pub in the Toluca Lake area last summer.

The incident happened Aug. 29, 2021, right around last call outside Mrs. Robinson’s Irish Pub, 10111 Riverside Drive in Toluca Lake. Police say two men, a father and his adult son, had just left the pub, when one of the suspects approached the younger man in an aggressive manner, apparently to start a fight.

The father stepped in between his son and the suspect, who police say then punched the father in the face. When the son tried to protect his father, who fell unconscious to the ground, he was also punched and dropped to the ground. Two other men joined the first suspect in punching and kicking the father and son as they lay on the ground, according to police.

The three suspects stopped their attack when witnesses approached to help, police said.

The father sustained a broken nose, ribs, and bruises all over his body. His son was also left bruised and scratched.

All three suspects were described as white men, two of whom who are believed to be about 6 feet tall, 170 to 180 pounds, and between 25 and 30 years old, and the third between 45 to 50 years old. The first suspect wore a gray hat, purple Toronto Raptors jersey, blue jeans, and gray shoes. The second suspect, who had bushy blonde hair, wore a blue shirt, light blue jeans, and white shoes. The third suspect is between 5-foot-10 and 5-foot-11, 180 to 190 pounds, and wore a black shirt, long black shorts, black shoes and had “cauliflower ears” with his hair pulled back in a bun, with the lower half of his hair shaved.

Anyone with information about any of the three men or the fight can contact North Hollywood Detective Avina at (818) 754-8461 or Detective Fournier at (818) 754-8451.