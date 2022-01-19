LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Actress Yvette Mimieux, known for her roles in “Time Machine” and “Toys in the Attic,” has died. She was 80.
Mimieux died in her sleep at her Bel Air home, where she was found early Tuesday, a family spokesperson said.READ MORE: New Water Restrictions In Place For Thousands In Diamond Bar, Pomona, Walnut
The actress was born in Los Angeles on Jan. 8, 1942 to a French father and a Mexican mother. She began her acting career early, appearing in eight films before the age of 21.
She gained fame in the early 1960s with roles movies like “Where the Boys Are,” “Time Machine,” “A Light in the Piazza,” and “Toys in the Attic.” In the 1970s, she branched out to projects like the 1974 made-for-TV movie “The Hit Lady,” 1975’s prison drama “Jackson County Jail,” and 1979’s “The Black Hole,” Disney’s first PG-rated film. Her final acting appearance was in the 1992 NBC miniseries “Lady Boss,” based on a novel by Jackie Collins.READ MORE: Bodycam Footage Released In Thousand Oaks Borderline Bar Massacre
Mimieux studied archeology at UCLA. She married famed musical director Stanley Donen in 1972, and the couple divorced in 1985. She was married to UCLA psychology major Evan Engber before marrying Donen.
She is survived by her husband, Howard Ruby, who was chairman emeritus and founder of Oakwood Worldwide.MORE NEWS: Hearing For Long Beach School Officer Charged In Woman’s Shooting Death
(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)