LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An award-winning French actor who was set to make his Marvel Studios debut has died.
French Prime Minister Jean Castex confirmed the death of actor Gaspard Ulliel.
"Gaspard Ulliel grew up with cinema and cinema grew up with him. They loved each other madly," Castex tweeted Wednesday.
“It’s with a heavy heart that we will rewatch his most beautiful performances and catch his unique gaze. We have lost a French actor.”
The 37-year-old died from injuries he suffered in a skiing accident in southeastern France on Tuesday.
The late actor plays the character Midnight Man in the Marvel Disney+ series “Moon Knight,” which debuts in March.