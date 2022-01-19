LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — A 35-point fourth quarter by the Indiana Pacer capped off a devastating 111-104 defeat for the Los Angeles Lakers, who have now lost four of their last five games, dropping them below .500 once again.

This was the Pacers’ second victory in 12 games.

LeBron James led the team in scoring with 30 points while also grabbing 12 boards pushing him past 10,000 rebounds. Talen Horton-Tucker added 20 points off the bench. After missing three games, Carmelo Anthony scored 14 points.

The Lakers made 40.9% of their threes and 42.6% of their overall attempts in the first half while also holding the Pacers to 25% from behind the arc and 42.7% shooting overall.

However, in the second half, the Pacers’ offense came alive, shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc and 55.8% overall.

The Lakers held a 15-point lead going into halftime but the Pacers bounced back, gaining the lead for the first time in the game with several minutes left in the third quarter.

The comeback was led by Pacers shooting guard Caris LeVert, who finished with 30 points, 22 of which came in the fourth quarter, only two less than the Lakers scored in the final period. LeVert missed only one shot during his fourth-quarter tear.

As for the Lakers, they shot 10 for 21 from the field and 1 for 7 from three.

Pacers Domantas Sabonis scored 12 of his 20 points in the second half, on his way to a triple-double, capped off with 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

Malcolm Brogdon added 19 points.

This latest defeat adds more pressure on head coach Frank Vogel to turn the mediocre season around after rumors suggested he may be fired. Vogel, who led the Lakers to Championship nearly a year and a half ago, shrugged off the rumors.

“We have high expectations,” he said. “This fan base really cares. It’s a big market. I wouldn’t want it any other way, to be honest with you. I want people to care.”

The Lakers look to rebound against the Jan. 21 against the 8-38 Orlando Magic.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)